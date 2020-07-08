All apartments in Southlake
200 Bob O Link Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:34 AM

200 Bob O Link Drive

200 Bob O Link Drive · No Longer Available
Location

200 Bob O Link Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
Myers Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
PROFESSIONAL POOL and LAWN service INCLUDED with rent. Beautifully updated 5 beds home in a great neighborhood with park & small lake. Community Tennis court and playground. Exemplary Carroll ISD. Newer paint inside and outside. Large backyard with pool & spa. Current improvements to Randol Mill Rd., includes a new tall stone wall (almost completed) which adds yard sq. footage and increase privacy. Existing wood fence and Stone Columns on Randol Mill Rd will be removed, new landscaping will be added behind the pool and spa towards Randol Mill Rd. More pictures of the backyards will be added soon to show the new tall stone wall. Ask listing agent for additional details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Bob O Link Drive have any available units?
200 Bob O Link Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 200 Bob O Link Drive have?
Some of 200 Bob O Link Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Bob O Link Drive currently offering any rent specials?
200 Bob O Link Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Bob O Link Drive pet-friendly?
No, 200 Bob O Link Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 200 Bob O Link Drive offer parking?
Yes, 200 Bob O Link Drive offers parking.
Does 200 Bob O Link Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Bob O Link Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Bob O Link Drive have a pool?
Yes, 200 Bob O Link Drive has a pool.
Does 200 Bob O Link Drive have accessible units?
No, 200 Bob O Link Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Bob O Link Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Bob O Link Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Bob O Link Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Bob O Link Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

