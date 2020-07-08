200 Bob O Link Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

PROFESSIONAL POOL and LAWN service INCLUDED with rent. Beautifully updated 5 beds home in a great neighborhood with park & small lake. Community Tennis court and playground. Exemplary Carroll ISD. Newer paint inside and outside. Large backyard with pool & spa. Current improvements to Randol Mill Rd., includes a new tall stone wall (almost completed) which adds yard sq. footage and increase privacy. Existing wood fence and Stone Columns on Randol Mill Rd will be removed, new landscaping will be added behind the pool and spa towards Randol Mill Rd. More pictures of the backyards will be added soon to show the new tall stone wall. Ask listing agent for additional details.