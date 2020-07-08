1907 Cresson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Outstanding gorgeous two story home with circle drive. This Southlake home has it all. Rich beautiful wood floors, Chefs kitchen, extensive cabinetry, walk in pantry, Lots of cabinet space and a lot of storage. Split bedrooms with beautiful wood and huge master bathroom with that walk in shower you always wanted. Utility room has room for freezer. Upstairs has a step down media room or that private office you have been looking for. Exterior landscaping and lighting plus much more. Yard maintenance and HOA dues is included, no need for any work on this beautiful yard it is done for you. Refrigerator to remain.