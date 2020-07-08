All apartments in Southlake
1907 Cresson Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:17 AM

1907 Cresson Drive

1907 Cresson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1907 Cresson Drive, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Outstanding gorgeous two story home with circle drive. This Southlake home has it all. Rich beautiful wood floors, Chefs kitchen, extensive cabinetry, walk in pantry, Lots of cabinet space and a lot of storage. Split bedrooms with beautiful wood and huge master bathroom with that walk in shower you always wanted. Utility room has room for freezer. Upstairs has a step down media room or that private office you have been looking for. Exterior landscaping and lighting plus much more. Yard maintenance and HOA dues is included, no need for any work on this beautiful yard it is done for you. Refrigerator to remain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 Cresson Drive have any available units?
1907 Cresson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1907 Cresson Drive have?
Some of 1907 Cresson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 Cresson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Cresson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Cresson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1907 Cresson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1907 Cresson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1907 Cresson Drive offers parking.
Does 1907 Cresson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 Cresson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Cresson Drive have a pool?
No, 1907 Cresson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1907 Cresson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1907 Cresson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Cresson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1907 Cresson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1907 Cresson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1907 Cresson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

