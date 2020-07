Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

3 bedroom, 3 full bath home with large backyard in coveted Carroll ISD. Recently updated kitchen and bathroom. Appliances include: range, oven, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Separate laundry room with cabinets and washer dryer hookup. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. New 50 gallon water heater. Large backyard with deck and carport. Landlord will provide lawn care. Driveway is shared with adjoining property, 1810 E Dove. Listing Agent is related to owner.