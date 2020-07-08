1730 Hunters Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Fantastic opportunity to live right on Dove Rd. on an acre in Southlake minutes away from Grapevine Lake, parks, and much more. Whip up a tasty meal in the kitchen with plenty of storage, new stainless steel appliances, and views overlooking the backyard. Living room hosts a great space for entertaining guests with a wet bar and fireplace. Over sized utility room with washer and dryer to stay with lease. Relax after a long day in the master retreat featuring walk in closet for all your clothes and an en suite bath. Backyard boasts large green grassy area for plenty of room to play. Attached 2 car garage and detached 2 car garage with extra storage that was used as a game room. Lawn Included in rent