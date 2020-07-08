All apartments in Southlake
1730 Hunters Creek Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:40 AM

1730 Hunters Creek Drive

1730 Hunters Creek Street · No Longer Available
Location

1730 Hunters Creek Street, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Fantastic opportunity to live right on Dove Rd. on an acre in Southlake minutes away from Grapevine Lake, parks, and much more. Whip up a tasty meal in the kitchen with plenty of storage, new stainless steel appliances, and views overlooking the backyard. Living room hosts a great space for entertaining guests with a wet bar and fireplace. Over sized utility room with washer and dryer to stay with lease. Relax after a long day in the master retreat featuring walk in closet for all your clothes and an en suite bath. Backyard boasts large green grassy area for plenty of room to play. Attached 2 car garage and detached 2 car garage with extra storage that was used as a game room. Lawn Included in rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 Hunters Creek Drive have any available units?
1730 Hunters Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1730 Hunters Creek Drive have?
Some of 1730 Hunters Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 Hunters Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1730 Hunters Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 Hunters Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1730 Hunters Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1730 Hunters Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1730 Hunters Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1730 Hunters Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 Hunters Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 Hunters Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1730 Hunters Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1730 Hunters Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1730 Hunters Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 Hunters Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 Hunters Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1730 Hunters Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1730 Hunters Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

