1615 Pecos Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1615 Pecos Drive

1615 Pecos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1615 Pecos Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
South Ridge Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Make yourself home at this wonderful Southlake home on a 0.47 acre private treed lot in the sought-after South Ridge Lakes neighborhood. This home has a very desirable floor plan with all rooms on first floor along with a media and bonus room upstairs (back staircase). Kitchen opens to the family room and includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop. The outdoor area has a wonderful saltwater play pool, spa, waterfall feature & fire pit to enjoy throughout the year. EXEMPLARY CARROLL ISD!! The amenities in the neighborhood include a clubhouse, park, tennis courts, community swimming pool, walking trail along with many community activities throughout the year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

