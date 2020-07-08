1615 Pecos Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit pool hot tub tennis court

Make yourself home at this wonderful Southlake home on a 0.47 acre private treed lot in the sought-after South Ridge Lakes neighborhood. This home has a very desirable floor plan with all rooms on first floor along with a media and bonus room upstairs (back staircase). Kitchen opens to the family room and includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop. The outdoor area has a wonderful saltwater play pool, spa, waterfall feature & fire pit to enjoy throughout the year. EXEMPLARY CARROLL ISD!! The amenities in the neighborhood include a clubhouse, park, tennis courts, community swimming pool, walking trail along with many community activities throughout the year.