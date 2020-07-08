All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 1573 Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
1573 Main Street
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:48 AM

1573 Main Street

1573 Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1573 Main Street, Southlake, TX 76092
Southlake Town Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Fabulous Southlake Town Square former model Brownstone. Fresh paint and upgrades from original. Wow, stone, hardwood flooring, soft light colors, light quartz counters in kitchen, great light fixtures and all the right rooms accessible by elevator!! Special monogram upgraded appliance package, cutting board island, and built in refrigerator and warming drawer. 5th bedroom over garage detached from home would make a great study or second apartment with full bath. Private courtyard with kool decking and water feature and built in bbq area. Great lifestyle in the midst of all kinds of shopping, restaraunts and movie theatre! Walk to everything... city park great for dog walking just one block away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1573 Main Street have any available units?
1573 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1573 Main Street have?
Some of 1573 Main Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1573 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1573 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1573 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1573 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 1573 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 1573 Main Street offers parking.
Does 1573 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1573 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1573 Main Street have a pool?
No, 1573 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 1573 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 1573 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1573 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1573 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1573 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1573 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District