1573 Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Fabulous Southlake Town Square former model Brownstone. Fresh paint and upgrades from original. Wow, stone, hardwood flooring, soft light colors, light quartz counters in kitchen, great light fixtures and all the right rooms accessible by elevator!! Special monogram upgraded appliance package, cutting board island, and built in refrigerator and warming drawer. 5th bedroom over garage detached from home would make a great study or second apartment with full bath. Private courtyard with kool decking and water feature and built in bbq area. Great lifestyle in the midst of all kinds of shopping, restaraunts and movie theatre! Walk to everything... city park great for dog walking just one block away.