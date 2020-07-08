All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 1534 Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
1534 Main Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:42 PM

1534 Main Street

1534 Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1534 Main Street, Southlake, TX 76092
Southlake Town Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
gym
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Location, Location, Location. Walk to Southlake Town Square restaurants, Community events, stores and movie theater! Beautiful CORNER townhouse with elevator, wood floors and plantation shutters. Recently painted and renovated. Guest quarters- exercise- craft room above garage with full bathroom. Gourmet kitchen with Subzero fridge, new Wolf gas stovetop, copper farm sink. Large media-game room with built in hutch, sink, fridge. Large stone courtyard patio with gas grill, pergola, and raised flower beds. Big screen tv in family room and new Bosch washer and dryer will remain for tenant to use. Tenant to confirm schools and room size. Pets on case by case basis. HOA dues paid by Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Main Street have any available units?
1534 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1534 Main Street have?
Some of 1534 Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1534 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 1534 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 1534 Main Street offers parking.
Does 1534 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1534 Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Main Street have a pool?
No, 1534 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 1534 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 1534 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1534 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1534 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1534 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District