1534 Main Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator gym game room parking bbq/grill garage media room

Location, Location, Location. Walk to Southlake Town Square restaurants, Community events, stores and movie theater! Beautiful CORNER townhouse with elevator, wood floors and plantation shutters. Recently painted and renovated. Guest quarters- exercise- craft room above garage with full bathroom. Gourmet kitchen with Subzero fridge, new Wolf gas stovetop, copper farm sink. Large media-game room with built in hutch, sink, fridge. Large stone courtyard patio with gas grill, pergola, and raised flower beds. Big screen tv in family room and new Bosch washer and dryer will remain for tenant to use. Tenant to confirm schools and room size. Pets on case by case basis. HOA dues paid by Landlord.