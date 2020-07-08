1526 Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator game room parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Best Location in Southlake Town Square! This lovely, well maintained 5 BR, 4.5 BA Brownstone rental is located on a quiet, beautifully tree-lined street overlooking Summit Park. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, grocery stores and entertainment. Open Floor plan Kitchen to family rm. SS appliances, granite kitchen island. Hardwood floors, shutters, crown molding and neutral colors. Spacious master BR, large master BA, California Closets throughout. Formal dining rm, additional living area opens to game room 5th BR-Flex space with full bath located above garage perfect for Nanny or MIL suite. Washer & dryer included. Serene courtyard with built in BBQ grill and private hot tub. Even has an Elevator!