Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:48 PM

1526 Main Street

1526 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

1526 Main Street, Southlake, TX 76092
Southlake Town Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Best Location in Southlake Town Square! This lovely, well maintained 5 BR, 4.5 BA Brownstone rental is located on a quiet, beautifully tree-lined street overlooking Summit Park. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, grocery stores and entertainment. Open Floor plan Kitchen to family rm. SS appliances, granite kitchen island. Hardwood floors, shutters, crown molding and neutral colors. Spacious master BR, large master BA, California Closets throughout. Formal dining rm, additional living area opens to game room 5th BR-Flex space with full bath located above garage perfect for Nanny or MIL suite. Washer & dryer included. Serene courtyard with built in BBQ grill and private hot tub. Even has an Elevator!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 Main Street have any available units?
1526 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1526 Main Street have?
Some of 1526 Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1526 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 1526 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1526 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 1526 Main Street offers parking.
Does 1526 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1526 Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 Main Street have a pool?
No, 1526 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 1526 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 1526 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1526 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1526 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1526 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

