1525 Oak Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful Southlake Home on large wooded lot on a cul de sac street. This home offers 3 bedrooms, master suite, office, 2 living areas and dining. Enjoy the lovely peaceful view from the decks or the over-sized windows in the living areas and dining. Fabulous island kitchen with gas stove, abundance of cabinets and Refrigerator. Master Suite offers Large sitting area great for quite time and reading a good book. Room that could be used for office is located next to the master. 3 over-sized bedrooms and full bath located on second floor. 2 living areas that offer a wood burning fire place. Home offers plenty of storage and large utility room. Circular drive in front. This home is gorgeous and a must see!