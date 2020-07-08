All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 1525 Oak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
1525 Oak Lane
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:05 AM

1525 Oak Lane

1525 Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1525 Oak Lane, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful Southlake Home on large wooded lot on a cul de sac street. This home offers 3 bedrooms, master suite, office, 2 living areas and dining. Enjoy the lovely peaceful view from the decks or the over-sized windows in the living areas and dining. Fabulous island kitchen with gas stove, abundance of cabinets and Refrigerator. Master Suite offers Large sitting area great for quite time and reading a good book. Room that could be used for office is located next to the master. 3 over-sized bedrooms and full bath located on second floor. 2 living areas that offer a wood burning fire place. Home offers plenty of storage and large utility room. Circular drive in front. This home is gorgeous and a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Oak Lane have any available units?
1525 Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1525 Oak Lane have?
Some of 1525 Oak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1525 Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1525 Oak Lane offer parking?
No, 1525 Oak Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1525 Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 1525 Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 1525 Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1525 Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District