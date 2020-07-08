All apartments in Southlake
1505 Chimney Works Drive

1505 Chimney Works Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Chimney Works Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
Chimney Hill Southlake

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully updated home in Carroll ISD on heavily treed lot. Hard surface flooring throughout for easy maintenance. Luxurious master suite with marble and tile flooring, large walk-in closet and separate vanities, freestanding tub and separate shower. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, island, breakfast bar and stainless appliances opens to living room with gas log fireplace and breakfast room. Plenty of natural light through the many windows in all downstairs areas provide views of the sparkling pool, complete outdoor kitchen and spacious backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Chimney Works Drive have any available units?
1505 Chimney Works Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1505 Chimney Works Drive have?
Some of 1505 Chimney Works Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Chimney Works Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Chimney Works Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Chimney Works Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Chimney Works Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1505 Chimney Works Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Chimney Works Drive offers parking.
Does 1505 Chimney Works Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Chimney Works Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Chimney Works Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1505 Chimney Works Drive has a pool.
Does 1505 Chimney Works Drive have accessible units?
No, 1505 Chimney Works Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Chimney Works Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Chimney Works Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 Chimney Works Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 Chimney Works Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

