1505 Chimney Works Drive

Amenities

Beautifully updated home in Carroll ISD on heavily treed lot. Hard surface flooring throughout for easy maintenance. Luxurious master suite with marble and tile flooring, large walk-in closet and separate vanities, freestanding tub and separate shower. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, island, breakfast bar and stainless appliances opens to living room with gas log fireplace and breakfast room. Plenty of natural light through the many windows in all downstairs areas provide views of the sparkling pool, complete outdoor kitchen and spacious backyard.