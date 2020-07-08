14640 Spitfire Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities guest suite

Beautiful home in the highly sought after Seventeen Lakes neighborhood. Your family will love the open concept with gourmet kitchen and large quartz island overlooking the family room. Master and guest suite downstairs with 2 additional bedrooms and 1.5 bath upstairs. Ceiling fans in all rooms! Engineered hardwood throughout the downstairs except bathrooms and bedrooms. Level 2 upgraded carpets in all bedrooms. Double pane Energy Star windows and smart rain sprinkler system.