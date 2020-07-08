All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 14640 Spitfire Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
14640 Spitfire Trail
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:50 AM

14640 Spitfire Trail

14640 Spitfire Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

14640 Spitfire Trl, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
guest suite
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
guest suite
Beautiful home in the highly sought after Seventeen Lakes neighborhood. Your family will love the open concept with gourmet kitchen and large quartz island overlooking the family room. Master and guest suite downstairs with 2 additional bedrooms and 1.5 bath upstairs. Ceiling fans in all rooms! Engineered hardwood throughout the downstairs except bathrooms and bedrooms. Level 2 upgraded carpets in all bedrooms. Double pane Energy Star windows and smart rain sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14640 Spitfire Trail have any available units?
14640 Spitfire Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 14640 Spitfire Trail have?
Some of 14640 Spitfire Trail's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14640 Spitfire Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14640 Spitfire Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14640 Spitfire Trail pet-friendly?
No, 14640 Spitfire Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 14640 Spitfire Trail offer parking?
No, 14640 Spitfire Trail does not offer parking.
Does 14640 Spitfire Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14640 Spitfire Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14640 Spitfire Trail have a pool?
No, 14640 Spitfire Trail does not have a pool.
Does 14640 Spitfire Trail have accessible units?
No, 14640 Spitfire Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 14640 Spitfire Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14640 Spitfire Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 14640 Spitfire Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 14640 Spitfire Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District