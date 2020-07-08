Beautiful home in the highly sought after Seventeen Lakes neighborhood. Your family will love the open concept with gourmet kitchen and large quartz island overlooking the family room. Master and guest suite downstairs with 2 additional bedrooms and 1.5 bath upstairs. Ceiling fans in all rooms! Engineered hardwood throughout the downstairs except bathrooms and bedrooms. Level 2 upgraded carpets in all bedrooms. Double pane Energy Star windows and smart rain sprinkler system.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14640 Spitfire Trail have any available units?
14640 Spitfire Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 14640 Spitfire Trail have?
Some of 14640 Spitfire Trail's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14640 Spitfire Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14640 Spitfire Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.