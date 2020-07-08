All apartments in Southlake
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1425 Montgomery Lane

1425 Montgomery Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1425 Montgomery Lane, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
media room
Great Timarron family home conveniently located within just steps of schools, golf course and easy access to 26 and 114. Corner home site with stately brick façade, side entry garage with automatic gate and a yard that will please the family with play space, gorgeous pool and an outdoor living area that will be the source of many pool parties for sure. Open bright floorplan with formals and family living all open to each other. Major updates in the kitchen and a master suite that make this home the right fit. Multiple living areas with large open living spaces and a media room for all to enjoy on second floor. Backyard entertainment will be great here with just about the ultimate bar entertainment center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

