1425 Montgomery Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage media room

Great Timarron family home conveniently located within just steps of schools, golf course and easy access to 26 and 114. Corner home site with stately brick façade, side entry garage with automatic gate and a yard that will please the family with play space, gorgeous pool and an outdoor living area that will be the source of many pool parties for sure. Open bright floorplan with formals and family living all open to each other. Major updates in the kitchen and a master suite that make this home the right fit. Multiple living areas with large open living spaces and a media room for all to enjoy on second floor. Backyard entertainment will be great here with just about the ultimate bar entertainment center.