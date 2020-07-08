All apartments in Southlake
1416 Stone Lakes Drive
1416 Stone Lakes Drive

1416 Stone Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Stone Lakes Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
Stone Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Quiet creek lot backyard with pool 7 separate fenced in yard for pets or kids play area. Make ready almost complete with new hard surface floors thru out 1st floor, carpet 2nd floor, stainless appliances, lighting, toilets, vanities & shower surrounds, hvac, water heater, pool equipment, interior and exterior paint, plantation shutters & blinds. Grand entrance with elegant formals and large study (BR5) & full bath. Wall of windows to view backyard from spacious MBR, Living and Kitchen. Kitchen has cabinets & drawers galore, planner desk, island cook top, double oven & fridge. Upstairs Guest BR, jacknjill bath for BR 3&4, huge gamerm with computer station. Enjoy walks around lake, tennis, pool & playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Stone Lakes Drive have any available units?
1416 Stone Lakes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1416 Stone Lakes Drive have?
Some of 1416 Stone Lakes Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Stone Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Stone Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Stone Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 Stone Lakes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1416 Stone Lakes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Stone Lakes Drive offers parking.
Does 1416 Stone Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Stone Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Stone Lakes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1416 Stone Lakes Drive has a pool.
Does 1416 Stone Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 1416 Stone Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Stone Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 Stone Lakes Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Stone Lakes Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1416 Stone Lakes Drive has units with air conditioning.

