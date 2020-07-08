1416 Stone Lakes Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Quiet creek lot backyard with pool 7 separate fenced in yard for pets or kids play area. Make ready almost complete with new hard surface floors thru out 1st floor, carpet 2nd floor, stainless appliances, lighting, toilets, vanities & shower surrounds, hvac, water heater, pool equipment, interior and exterior paint, plantation shutters & blinds. Grand entrance with elegant formals and large study (BR5) & full bath. Wall of windows to view backyard from spacious MBR, Living and Kitchen. Kitchen has cabinets & drawers galore, planner desk, island cook top, double oven & fridge. Upstairs Guest BR, jacknjill bath for BR 3&4, huge gamerm with computer station. Enjoy walks around lake, tennis, pool & playground