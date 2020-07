Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Fabulous Executive home with Master and 2nd bedroom with full bath down. Updated with fresh paint, carpet, stainless appliances, tile, the list goes on and on. Family friendly floor plan has 2 bedrooms, full bath and gameroom upstairs creating the perfect kiddo retreat. Lovely private backyard with pool, hot tub, built in grill, fireplace, and arbor, create the perfect outdoor living space. Carroll ISD, and close to everything make this the perfect place to call home.