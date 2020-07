Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Just updated and ready for July move in! Features include open, island kitchen with granite countertops and updated appliances including a stainless steel refrigerator; large dining area; tile and wood floors; interior paint; garage floor painted; split master bedroom that has an attached room that would be great for a nursery, office, or craft room; and a new sprinkler system!