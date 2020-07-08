1353 Woodbrook Lane

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! CISD! 13.8 Miles from DFW Air Port. Minutes away from city amenities, yet set back to provide a country feel...1 acre lot, surrounded by mature oak trees! Vaulted ceiling, lots of privacy. Kitchen offers SS appliances with built-in fridge-freezer, island, convection oven, granite & breakfast area. Enjoy master suite with luxurious bathroom & claw foot tub and downstairs guest suite along with extra sitting area, office, or playroom. Upstairs has custom book shelves and nook for office or gaming, 2 bedrooms & full bath. In the heart of Southlake with country setting, this backyard enjoys flagstone walking paths.