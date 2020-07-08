All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 1353 Woodbrook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
1353 Woodbrook Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1353 Woodbrook Lane

1353 Woodbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1353 Woodbrook Lane, Southlake, TX 76092
Cross Timber Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
guest suite
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
guest suite
Location, Location, Location! CISD! 13.8 Miles from DFW Air Port. Minutes away from city amenities, yet set back to provide a country feel...1 acre lot, surrounded by mature oak trees! Vaulted ceiling, lots of privacy. Kitchen offers SS appliances with built-in fridge-freezer, island, convection oven, granite & breakfast area. Enjoy master suite with luxurious bathroom & claw foot tub and downstairs guest suite along with extra sitting area, office, or playroom. Upstairs has custom book shelves and nook for office or gaming, 2 bedrooms & full bath. In the heart of Southlake with country setting, this backyard enjoys flagstone walking paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1353 Woodbrook Lane have any available units?
1353 Woodbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1353 Woodbrook Lane have?
Some of 1353 Woodbrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1353 Woodbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1353 Woodbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 Woodbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1353 Woodbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1353 Woodbrook Lane offer parking?
No, 1353 Woodbrook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1353 Woodbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1353 Woodbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 Woodbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 1353 Woodbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1353 Woodbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 1353 Woodbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 Woodbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1353 Woodbrook Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1353 Woodbrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1353 Woodbrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District