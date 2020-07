Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Great one story single family home on one acre lot with lot of trees. Quiet neighborhood. Nice patio. Small Dog okay, no Cat please. Excellent location: - Renowned Carroll ISD. - Less than half mile from both Elementary and Middle schools. - Easy access to Hwy 114, Southlake Town Square, Walmart, Costco, DFW Airport etc.