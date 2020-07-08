All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 1325 Lakeside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
1325 Lakeside Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:03 AM

1325 Lakeside Drive

1325 Lakeside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1325 Lakeside Drive, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Southlake home. New Hardwood floors were installed last year throughout the home, new tile flooring in the Master Bedroom and Laundry room installed last year as well. Contemporary Master Bathroom with stand alone tub and shower stall. Granite counter tops in open layout Kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator included! Pool maintenance is included in the rent as well. Extra Large Backyard, pool has attached heated spa. Best of all, this home is zoned for the highly sought after Carroll ISD!!! Tenants are flexible on move out date so please schedule a time to see it today so you can move in ASAP!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Lakeside Drive have any available units?
1325 Lakeside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1325 Lakeside Drive have?
Some of 1325 Lakeside Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Lakeside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Lakeside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Lakeside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1325 Lakeside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1325 Lakeside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1325 Lakeside Drive offers parking.
Does 1325 Lakeside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Lakeside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Lakeside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1325 Lakeside Drive has a pool.
Does 1325 Lakeside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1325 Lakeside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Lakeside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 Lakeside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 Lakeside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 Lakeside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Move Cross Country
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District