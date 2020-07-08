1325 Lakeside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Southlake home. New Hardwood floors were installed last year throughout the home, new tile flooring in the Master Bedroom and Laundry room installed last year as well. Contemporary Master Bathroom with stand alone tub and shower stall. Granite counter tops in open layout Kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator included! Pool maintenance is included in the rent as well. Extra Large Backyard, pool has attached heated spa. Best of all, this home is zoned for the highly sought after Carroll ISD!!! Tenants are flexible on move out date so please schedule a time to see it today so you can move in ASAP!