One story Ranch Style home. Open enrollment to Carroll ISD School! You will enjoy comfortable living in this beautiful and well-cared for home nestled on almost 1.5 acres in Southlake. Feels like ranch living. 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, two spacious living areas, the master bath is newly updated. Greenbelt on one side for added privacy. Large front and back porches are covered. Walking distance from Florence Elementary school - top-ranked at Keller ISD. Pets will be approved per case.