1307 N Normandy Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful and soon-to-be Move In Ready In Stone Lakes ! This 4 Bed 4 Bath 3 Car Home with 3 Living Areas Features Hand Scraped Hardwood Floors, New Carpet, Decorative Lighting and Stone Fire Place. Chef’s Kitchen Boasts Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Center Island, Breakfast Bar, Butlers Pantry and Double Ovens. Master Suite has Dual Sinks, Separate Shower and Large Walk In Closet. 2 Beds and 2 Baths Up with Custom Closet Systems and Game Room with Built Ins. 4th Bed or 2nd Living Down Can be Used as Office. Fully Landscaped, Open Back Yard. Neighborhood Amenities include Hike-Bike trails, Tennis, Pool, Playground and More. Award Winning Carroll ISD Schools!