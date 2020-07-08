All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 1307 N Normandy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
1307 N Normandy Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:10 AM

1307 N Normandy Drive

1307 Normandy Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1307 Normandy Dr, Southlake, TX 76092
Stone Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful and soon-to-be Move In Ready In Stone Lakes ! This 4 Bed 4 Bath 3 Car Home with 3 Living Areas Features Hand Scraped Hardwood Floors, New Carpet, Decorative Lighting and Stone Fire Place. Chef’s Kitchen Boasts Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Center Island, Breakfast Bar, Butlers Pantry and Double Ovens. Master Suite has Dual Sinks, Separate Shower and Large Walk In Closet. 2 Beds and 2 Baths Up with Custom Closet Systems and Game Room with Built Ins. 4th Bed or 2nd Living Down Can be Used as Office. Fully Landscaped, Open Back Yard. Neighborhood Amenities include Hike-Bike trails, Tennis, Pool, Playground and More. Award Winning Carroll ISD Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 N Normandy Drive have any available units?
1307 N Normandy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1307 N Normandy Drive have?
Some of 1307 N Normandy Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 N Normandy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1307 N Normandy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 N Normandy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1307 N Normandy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1307 N Normandy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1307 N Normandy Drive offers parking.
Does 1307 N Normandy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 N Normandy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 N Normandy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1307 N Normandy Drive has a pool.
Does 1307 N Normandy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1307 N Normandy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 N Normandy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 N Normandy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 N Normandy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1307 N Normandy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District