1259 Bolton Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub volleyball court

Exquisite custom home located in prestigious Westwyck Hills, Corner lot, cul de sac. Rare open floor plan, master, guest suite and media is down. Completely updated transitional, 6.1 bathrooms,4 car garage with epoxy flooring,3 fireplaces, wood floors throughout, dual staircases,$80K new roof on Nov 19th 2018, plantation shutters, private backyard oasis, extended outdoor living with fireplace, TV, kitchen, walk in volleyball sports pool, spa, waterfall. Open up French doors, bring the outdoors in, modern kitchen with commercial grade appliances, master with seating, office is accessible from outside, all bedrooms are en suite, huge Game-room. Peaceful yet easy access to Hwy 114.Carroll ISD.