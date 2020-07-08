All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 1259 Bolton Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
1259 Bolton Court
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:39 AM

1259 Bolton Court

1259 Bolton Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1259 Bolton Court, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
volleyball court
Exquisite custom home located in prestigious Westwyck Hills, Corner lot, cul de sac. Rare open floor plan, master, guest suite and media is down. Completely updated transitional, 6.1 bathrooms,4 car garage with epoxy flooring,3 fireplaces, wood floors throughout, dual staircases,$80K new roof on Nov 19th 2018, plantation shutters, private backyard oasis, extended outdoor living with fireplace, TV, kitchen, walk in volleyball sports pool, spa, waterfall. Open up French doors, bring the outdoors in, modern kitchen with commercial grade appliances, master with seating, office is accessible from outside, all bedrooms are en suite, huge Game-room. Peaceful yet easy access to Hwy 114.Carroll ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 Bolton Court have any available units?
1259 Bolton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1259 Bolton Court have?
Some of 1259 Bolton Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1259 Bolton Court currently offering any rent specials?
1259 Bolton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 Bolton Court pet-friendly?
No, 1259 Bolton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1259 Bolton Court offer parking?
Yes, 1259 Bolton Court offers parking.
Does 1259 Bolton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1259 Bolton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 Bolton Court have a pool?
Yes, 1259 Bolton Court has a pool.
Does 1259 Bolton Court have accessible units?
No, 1259 Bolton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 Bolton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1259 Bolton Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1259 Bolton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1259 Bolton Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District