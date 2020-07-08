1218 Ridgewood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Available 01/05/19 Quaint Home, Award-Winning Carroll ISD - Property Id: 89487



Completely Remodeled & Perfect! Wood Look Tile, New HVAC, New Water Heater, Newer Roof, New Kitchen & Baths. Nothing To Do But Move In & Be Happy Sitting Near Your Fireplace Or BBQ On The Back Porch. Formal Dining or Study, Utility Room, Separate Entrance To A Study Or Craft Room. 3 Large Bedrooms. Master Bath Fully Remodeled. Great Location. Newer Electric Panel. Award-winning Southlake Schools, walking distance to Carroll Elementary, Close To All Shopping. Treed, Quite Lot. Lovely Backyard With Porches & Decks For Grillin' N Chillin'

