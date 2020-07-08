All apartments in Southlake
1218 Ridgewood Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1218 Ridgewood Circle

1218 Ridgewood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1218 Ridgewood Circle, Southlake, TX 76092
Continental Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 01/05/19 Quaint Home, Award-Winning Carroll ISD - Property Id: 89487

Completely Remodeled & Perfect! Wood Look Tile, New HVAC, New Water Heater, Newer Roof, New Kitchen & Baths. Nothing To Do But Move In & Be Happy Sitting Near Your Fireplace Or BBQ On The Back Porch. Formal Dining or Study, Utility Room, Separate Entrance To A Study Or Craft Room. 3 Large Bedrooms. Master Bath Fully Remodeled. Great Location. Newer Electric Panel. Award-winning Southlake Schools, walking distance to Carroll Elementary, Close To All Shopping. Treed, Quite Lot. Lovely Backyard With Porches & Decks For Grillin' N Chillin'
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89487
Property Id 89487

(RLNE4556432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Ridgewood Circle have any available units?
1218 Ridgewood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1218 Ridgewood Circle have?
Some of 1218 Ridgewood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Ridgewood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Ridgewood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Ridgewood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 Ridgewood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1218 Ridgewood Circle offer parking?
No, 1218 Ridgewood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1218 Ridgewood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 Ridgewood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Ridgewood Circle have a pool?
No, 1218 Ridgewood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Ridgewood Circle have accessible units?
No, 1218 Ridgewood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Ridgewood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 Ridgewood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 Ridgewood Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1218 Ridgewood Circle has units with air conditioning.

