Last updated April 17 2020 at 11:45 AM

1217 Ridgewood Circle

1217 Ridgewood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1217 Ridgewood Circle, Southlake, TX 76092
Continental Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Beautiful light & bright Single Level updated home with four bedrooms plus a separate guest house in the award winning Carroll ISD. Relax in your own backyard Paradise under your large covered patio or in your heated pool & spa. The home sits on a large corner lot in a secluded private Southlake neighborhood. Enjoy the wonderful split floor plan & kitchen with gas cook top & granite counter tops There is a circle drive & an extra pad for an RV or guest parking. Enjoy all of the advantages of Southlake living Close to Schools & shopping. Prof Yard, Exterminator & Pool care is paid for by the Landlord. The separate guest house can be a game room or extra 5th bedroom. Pets on a case-by-case basis owner will review

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Ridgewood Circle have any available units?
1217 Ridgewood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1217 Ridgewood Circle have?
Some of 1217 Ridgewood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Ridgewood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Ridgewood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Ridgewood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1217 Ridgewood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1217 Ridgewood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1217 Ridgewood Circle offers parking.
Does 1217 Ridgewood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Ridgewood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Ridgewood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1217 Ridgewood Circle has a pool.
Does 1217 Ridgewood Circle have accessible units?
No, 1217 Ridgewood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Ridgewood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 Ridgewood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1217 Ridgewood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1217 Ridgewood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

