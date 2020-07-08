1217 Ridgewood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Beautiful light & bright Single Level updated home with four bedrooms plus a separate guest house in the award winning Carroll ISD. Relax in your own backyard Paradise under your large covered patio or in your heated pool & spa. The home sits on a large corner lot in a secluded private Southlake neighborhood. Enjoy the wonderful split floor plan & kitchen with gas cook top & granite counter tops There is a circle drive & an extra pad for an RV or guest parking. Enjoy all of the advantages of Southlake living Close to Schools & shopping. Prof Yard, Exterminator & Pool care is paid for by the Landlord. The separate guest house can be a game room or extra 5th bedroom. Pets on a case-by-case basis owner will review