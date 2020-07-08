1214 Lorraine Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

This beautiful home was recently refreshed and is move in ready. Updates include: kitchen counters, carpet throughout, refinished hardwood floors, and interior paint. This light & bright home features tall ceilings in the living room w-fireplace & wall of built-ins. Private study at the front of the home. Kitchen has granite counters, island, bar stool seating, butlers pantry, desk area, and overlooks the den & breakfast room. Downstairs master w-double vanities, large walk-in closet, and view of the backyard. Guest bedroom on 1st floor. The second floor features 2 bedrooms and baths. Wonderful gameroom connects to media room with wet bar. Large backyard has covered patio. Short drive to Southlake Town Square.