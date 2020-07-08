All apartments in Southlake
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1214 Lorraine Court

1214 Lorraine Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1214 Lorraine Ct, Southlake, TX 76092
Versailles

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
This beautiful home was recently refreshed and is move in ready. Updates include: kitchen counters, carpet throughout, refinished hardwood floors, and interior paint. This light & bright home features tall ceilings in the living room w-fireplace & wall of built-ins. Private study at the front of the home. Kitchen has granite counters, island, bar stool seating, butlers pantry, desk area, and overlooks the den & breakfast room. Downstairs master w-double vanities, large walk-in closet, and view of the backyard. Guest bedroom on 1st floor. The second floor features 2 bedrooms and baths. Wonderful gameroom connects to media room with wet bar. Large backyard has covered patio. Short drive to Southlake Town Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Lorraine Court have any available units?
1214 Lorraine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1214 Lorraine Court have?
Some of 1214 Lorraine Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Lorraine Court currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Lorraine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Lorraine Court pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Lorraine Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1214 Lorraine Court offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Lorraine Court offers parking.
Does 1214 Lorraine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Lorraine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Lorraine Court have a pool?
No, 1214 Lorraine Court does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Lorraine Court have accessible units?
No, 1214 Lorraine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Lorraine Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 Lorraine Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 Lorraine Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 Lorraine Court does not have units with air conditioning.

