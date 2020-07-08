1212 Brazos Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Million dollar lakefront views from almost every room! Homes like this rarely come up for lease! Formal living or study with fireplace right off the entry. Beautiful split staircase. Heavy trim & loads of quality throughout. Motor-court driveway with estate gate. Flagstone patio to enjoy the stunning lake views! Awesome neighborhood with community pool & tennis. Refrigerator is included. Yard maintenance is included too! Carroll ISD. Absolutely NO SMOKING allowed. Pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. $ 100 per month discount for a two-year lease. Please use attached Texas Realtors application and review instructions & criteria before submitting. Tenants have vacated- clean & ready to go!