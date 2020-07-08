1212 Brazos Drive, Southlake, TX 76092 South Ridge Lakes
Million dollar lakefront views from almost every room! Homes like this rarely come up for lease! Formal living or study with fireplace right off the entry. Beautiful split staircase. Heavy trim & loads of quality throughout. Motor-court driveway with estate gate. Flagstone patio to enjoy the stunning lake views! Awesome neighborhood with community pool & tennis. Refrigerator is included. Yard maintenance is included too! Carroll ISD. Absolutely NO SMOKING allowed. Pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. $ 100 per month discount for a two-year lease. Please use attached Texas Realtors application and review instructions & criteria before submitting. Tenants have vacated- clean & ready to go!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1212 Brazos Drive have any available units?
1212 Brazos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1212 Brazos Drive have?
Some of 1212 Brazos Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Brazos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Brazos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Brazos Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Brazos Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Brazos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Brazos Drive offers parking.
Does 1212 Brazos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Brazos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Brazos Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1212 Brazos Drive has a pool.
Does 1212 Brazos Drive have accessible units?
No, 1212 Brazos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Brazos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Brazos Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Brazos Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 Brazos Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
