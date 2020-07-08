110 E Chapel Downs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage hot tub

Impressive executive 2 story in convenient Chapel Downs neighborhood, easy access to Southlake Blvd. & Hwy 114. Enjoy tranquil pool & spa area, pool maintained by Landlord. This home sets on extra large lot with plenty of play space. 3 car garage with gated drive.Gourmet kitchen with granite, sunny breakfast area. 2 living areas, game room up, 2 dining areas. Master suite down with luxurious bath. Owners have recently updated the flooring. Monthly rent INCLUDES pool care. Tenant responsible for yard care & all utilities. Small pet considered with additional Pet Deposit and approval by Landlord. New matching stainless microwave to be installed July 16th.