110 E Chapel Downs Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:53 AM

110 E Chapel Downs Drive

110 East Chapel Downs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

110 East Chapel Downs Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
Chapel Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Impressive executive 2 story in convenient Chapel Downs neighborhood, easy access to Southlake Blvd. & Hwy 114. Enjoy tranquil pool & spa area, pool maintained by Landlord. This home sets on extra large lot with plenty of play space. 3 car garage with gated drive.Gourmet kitchen with granite, sunny breakfast area. 2 living areas, game room up, 2 dining areas. Master suite down with luxurious bath. Owners have recently updated the flooring. Monthly rent INCLUDES pool care. Tenant responsible for yard care & all utilities. Small pet considered with additional Pet Deposit and approval by Landlord. New matching stainless microwave to be installed July 16th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

