1046 Summerplace Lane

This cozy single story home located a block away from hospital and minutes away from the famous Southlake Town Square and High School. The home has all neutral decor throughout including all wall colors. There is laminate hard wood flooring in LR and bedrooms. Split bedroom floor plan with nice sized walk in closets. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms. Walk in laundry room. LARGE family room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings.