Southlake, TX
1046 Summerplace Lane
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:34 PM

1046 Summerplace Lane

1046 Summerplace Ln · No Longer Available
Southlake
Location

1046 Summerplace Ln, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This cozy single story home located a block away from hospital and minutes away from the famous Southlake Town Square and High School. The home has all neutral decor throughout including all wall colors. There is laminate hard wood flooring in LR and bedrooms. Split bedroom floor plan with nice sized walk in closets. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms. Walk in laundry room. LARGE family room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 Summerplace Lane have any available units?
1046 Summerplace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1046 Summerplace Lane have?
Some of 1046 Summerplace Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1046 Summerplace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1046 Summerplace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 Summerplace Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1046 Summerplace Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1046 Summerplace Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1046 Summerplace Lane offers parking.
Does 1046 Summerplace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 Summerplace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 Summerplace Lane have a pool?
No, 1046 Summerplace Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1046 Summerplace Lane have accessible units?
No, 1046 Summerplace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 Summerplace Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1046 Summerplace Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1046 Summerplace Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1046 Summerplace Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

