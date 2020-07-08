This cozy single story home located a block away from hospital and minutes away from the famous Southlake Town Square and High School. The home has all neutral decor throughout including all wall colors. There is laminate hard wood flooring in LR and bedrooms. Split bedroom floor plan with nice sized walk in closets. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms. Walk in laundry room. LARGE family room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1046 Summerplace Lane have any available units?
1046 Summerplace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1046 Summerplace Lane have?
Some of 1046 Summerplace Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1046 Summerplace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1046 Summerplace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.