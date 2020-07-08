104 Belmont Place Circle

Amenities
Beautiful well maintained home sits on large lot steps away from Award Winning Carroll High School on quiet cul-de-sac! Stainless Steel Refrigerator, washer & dryer to stay. Pets negotiable on case by case basis. Home features study with french doors, formal dining room, family room with fireplace, butlers pantry plus 2 separate pantries in kitchen. 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, loft area and large game room upstairs. Private balcony off second floor overlooking pool and backyard. Serene private backyard featuring pool & spa with waterfall. Window treatments have been updated since photos were taken. Full landscaping and pool service can be included for an additional fee per month.