104 Belmont Place Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful well maintained home sits on large lot steps away from Award Winning Carroll High School on quiet cul-de-sac! Stainless Steel Refrigerator, washer & dryer to stay. Pets negotiable on case by case basis. Home features study with french doors, formal dining room, family room with fireplace, butlers pantry plus 2 separate pantries in kitchen. 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, loft area and large game room upstairs. Private balcony off second floor overlooking pool and backyard. Serene private backyard featuring pool & spa with waterfall. Window treatments have been updated since photos were taken. Full landscaping and pool service can be included for an additional fee per month.