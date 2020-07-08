All apartments in Southlake
104 Belmont Place Circle
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:30 AM

104 Belmont Place Circle

104 Belmont Place Circle · No Longer Available
Southlake
Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Location

104 Belmont Place Circle, Southlake, TX 76092
Chapel Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful well maintained home sits on large lot steps away from Award Winning Carroll High School on quiet cul-de-sac! Stainless Steel Refrigerator, washer & dryer to stay. Pets negotiable on case by case basis. Home features study with french doors, formal dining room, family room with fireplace, butlers pantry plus 2 separate pantries in kitchen. 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, loft area and large game room upstairs. Private balcony off second floor overlooking pool and backyard. Serene private backyard featuring pool & spa with waterfall. Window treatments have been updated since photos were taken. Full landscaping and pool service can be included for an additional fee per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Belmont Place Circle have any available units?
104 Belmont Place Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 104 Belmont Place Circle have?
Some of 104 Belmont Place Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Belmont Place Circle currently offering any rent specials?
104 Belmont Place Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Belmont Place Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Belmont Place Circle is pet friendly.
Does 104 Belmont Place Circle offer parking?
Yes, 104 Belmont Place Circle offers parking.
Does 104 Belmont Place Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Belmont Place Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Belmont Place Circle have a pool?
Yes, 104 Belmont Place Circle has a pool.
Does 104 Belmont Place Circle have accessible units?
No, 104 Belmont Place Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Belmont Place Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Belmont Place Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Belmont Place Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Belmont Place Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

