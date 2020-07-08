All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 1016 S Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
1016 S Hollow Drive
Last updated May 17 2020 at 1:25 AM

1016 S Hollow Drive

1016 South Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1016 South Hollow Drive, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous one story 4 bedroom home with an open floor plan. This amazing floor plan has a large Master split from the other 3 bedrooms, one which has French doors and could be used as a study if needed. Large Kitchen opens to family room and breakfast room, overlooking a huge back yard. This home has a 3 car garage with additional parking in driveway area. Interior freshly painted, all new kitchen appliances, lighting updated as well. This almost half acre lot is nestled in a terrific part of Southlake walking distance to Old Union Elementary, easy access to restaurant, highways, airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 S Hollow Drive have any available units?
1016 S Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1016 S Hollow Drive have?
Some of 1016 S Hollow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 S Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1016 S Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 S Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1016 S Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1016 S Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1016 S Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 1016 S Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 S Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 S Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 1016 S Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1016 S Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1016 S Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 S Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 S Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 S Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 S Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District