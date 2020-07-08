1016 S Hollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous one story 4 bedroom home with an open floor plan. This amazing floor plan has a large Master split from the other 3 bedrooms, one which has French doors and could be used as a study if needed. Large Kitchen opens to family room and breakfast room, overlooking a huge back yard. This home has a 3 car garage with additional parking in driveway area. Interior freshly painted, all new kitchen appliances, lighting updated as well. This almost half acre lot is nestled in a terrific part of Southlake walking distance to Old Union Elementary, easy access to restaurant, highways, airport.