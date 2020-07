Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

Nice townhome conveniently located in the Northeast area, close to Loop 1604, Loop 410, & IH-35. Minutes from Randolph AFB, Fort Sam Houston. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car garage. Tray ceilings with crown molding in the living room. Granite countertops & all black appliances in kitchen. Nice privacy fenced backyard. Stained concrete on the first floor with carpet upstairs. Please verify schools if important.