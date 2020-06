Amenities

granite counters garage game room

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities game room parking garage

Sought after Schertz Cibolo ISD! Well maintained home ready for move in Minutes from Randolph AFB, Ft. Sam, and SAMCE just off I-35 conveniently located between San Antonio and New Braunfels. Spacious living area plus upstairs game room. Open floor plan. Kitchen has granite and 42" cabinets and gas cooking!