Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
6908 Hallie Hts
Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:40 PM

6908 Hallie Hts

6908 Hallie Heights · No Longer Available
Location

6908 Hallie Heights, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Virtual Showings Available. WOW! Stunning 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom + office + media room + POOL in Laura Heights Estates. Close to Randolph AFB. This single story home is located on 1/2+ acre lot and features a 3 car garage. Master bedroom is towards the back for additional privacy and has private access to a HUGE backyard + maintained pool. Outdoor shed has power and air conditioning! Tenants pay additional $110 per month for pool service. Circular drive. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, island, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Spacious media room includes wall mount ready for your TV! You will LOVE it! CALL NOW! Josh Rand. 214-288-4450

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6908 Hallie Hts have any available units?
6908 Hallie Hts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 6908 Hallie Hts have?
Some of 6908 Hallie Hts's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6908 Hallie Hts currently offering any rent specials?
6908 Hallie Hts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6908 Hallie Hts pet-friendly?
No, 6908 Hallie Hts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 6908 Hallie Hts offer parking?
Yes, 6908 Hallie Hts offers parking.
Does 6908 Hallie Hts have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6908 Hallie Hts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6908 Hallie Hts have a pool?
Yes, 6908 Hallie Hts has a pool.
Does 6908 Hallie Hts have accessible units?
No, 6908 Hallie Hts does not have accessible units.
Does 6908 Hallie Hts have units with dishwashers?
No, 6908 Hallie Hts does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6908 Hallie Hts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6908 Hallie Hts has units with air conditioning.

