6908 Hallie Hts

Virtual Showings Available. WOW! Stunning 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom + office + media room + POOL in Laura Heights Estates. Close to Randolph AFB. This single story home is located on 1/2+ acre lot and features a 3 car garage. Master bedroom is towards the back for additional privacy and has private access to a HUGE backyard + maintained pool. Outdoor shed has power and air conditioning! Tenants pay additional $110 per month for pool service. Circular drive. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, island, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Spacious media room includes wall mount ready for your TV! You will LOVE it! CALL NOW! Josh Rand. 214-288-4450