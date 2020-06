Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming two story home located on corner lot in quiet neighborhood. This home is located by desired golf community and conveniently close to shopping, and Randolph Air Force base. Enjoy the life style of neighborhood amenities including pool and park. Home has been well maintained with an open floor plan. Kitchen offers plenty of counter and cabinet space. Refrigerator is provided "as is". Upstairs enjoy a spacious loft and large master suite. Community Pool.