5408 Columbia

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculate executive three bedroom/two bath home for lease in Fairhaven (exit 178 off I35 N); white ceramic tile floors throughout with decorator earth-tone accents at entrance, living room and kitchen; matching neutral wall hues; crown molding, custom gr - Immaculate executive three bedroom/two bath home for lease in Fairhaven (exit 178 off I35 N); white ceramic tile floors throughout with decorator earth-tone accents at entrance, living room and kitchen; matching neutral wall hues; crown molding, custom granite baths & kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances; numerous stone accents; garden tub in master bath, ample closets, yard sprinkler system with creative landscape on corner lot; Schertz/Cibolo/Univ City ISD; HOA; community swimming pool nearby; pull down attic access in two-car garage; back porch accessing private backyard.



(RLNE4073367)