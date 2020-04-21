All apartments in Schertz
4210 Wensledale Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4210 Wensledale Dr

4210 Wensledale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4210 Wensledale Drive, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Property Description
Large open floor plan home in Schertz. Home is 4/2 2,000 sq. ft. and lies within the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD. Conveniently located of I-35 & FM 1103 in a well-established neighborhood. Come and see this great find today. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. ***Owner must approve all pets***
Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage
Lease Terms

Dogs ok
Cats ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

