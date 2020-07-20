3717 Whitaker

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous single story 3 BR/2 bath home w/ laminate floors through out LR/DR, & carpet in all BR's. Large eat-in KT w/ plenty of counter space, brick back splash, walk-in pantry & french doors leading out to the covered patio. The garage has been converted into living space & offers a great built in entertainment center. Spacious M-BR w/ walk-in closet, full bath, double vanity & tub/shower combo. Walking distance to Ashley Park, Elementary School. Easy access to IH-35, Military Bases & Shopping.