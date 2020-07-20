All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 3717 Whitaker.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
3717 Whitaker
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

3717 Whitaker

3717 Whitaker · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3717 Whitaker, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous single story 3 BR/2 bath home w/ laminate floors through out LR/DR, & carpet in all BR's. Large eat-in KT w/ plenty of counter space, brick back splash, walk-in pantry & french doors leading out to the covered patio. The garage has been converted into living space & offers a great built in entertainment center. Spacious M-BR w/ walk-in closet, full bath, double vanity & tub/shower combo. Walking distance to Ashley Park, Elementary School. Easy access to IH-35, Military Bases & Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3717 Whitaker have any available units?
3717 Whitaker doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 3717 Whitaker have?
Some of 3717 Whitaker's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3717 Whitaker currently offering any rent specials?
3717 Whitaker is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3717 Whitaker pet-friendly?
No, 3717 Whitaker is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 3717 Whitaker offer parking?
Yes, 3717 Whitaker offers parking.
Does 3717 Whitaker have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3717 Whitaker does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3717 Whitaker have a pool?
No, 3717 Whitaker does not have a pool.
Does 3717 Whitaker have accessible units?
No, 3717 Whitaker does not have accessible units.
Does 3717 Whitaker have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3717 Whitaker has units with dishwashers.
Does 3717 Whitaker have units with air conditioning?
No, 3717 Whitaker does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 2 BedroomsSchertz 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Schertz Apartments with BalconiesSchertz Apartments with Gyms
Schertz Studio ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXKenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District