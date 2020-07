3120 PENCIL CHOLLA

Amenities

GREAT FIRST TIME RENTAL IN THE CROSSVINES! - LENNAR'S MOST POPULAR TERRAZZO PLAN IS NOW AVAILABLE AS A RENTAL! GRANITE COUNTERTOPS GRACE THE KITCHEN WHERE YOU CAN COOK ON A GAS RANGE. BEAUTIFUL FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM. HARD TO FIND OVERSIZED YARD. MASTER DOWN AND A RETREAT UPSTAIRS FEATURING A GAME ROOM,THREE GENEROUSLY SIZED BEDROOMS AND TWO ADDITIONAL FULL BATHS. THE CHARMING BALCONY JUST OFF THE GAME ROOM IS AN INVITING PLACE TO SIT AND ENJOY YOUR EVENINGS. PETS NEGOTIABLE W/OWNER APPROVAL. TENANTS MUST PARTICIPATE IN FILTER EASY PROGRAM AT $20/MONTH. QUICK COMMUTE TO JBSA RANDOLPH AND FT SAM, AS WELL AS SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS.



