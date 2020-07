Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This home is located inside the desirable Ashley Place community. Home has mature trees and a spacious yard. Open floor plan with large eat-in island kitchen with tons of counter space. Secondary bedrooms are very spacious. The Master suite has a full bath. This home is in close proximity to schools, RAFB, shopping, and more.