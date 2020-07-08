16910 Spirit Brook

Amenities

granite counters garage

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

Location! BRAND-NEW and solid quality townhome!Right by IH-35 &1604,close to Costco, Randolph AFB, minutes to shopping centers and entertainments; Looking for a love-tender-care family to be the first to live in this brand new beautiful townhouse in Retama Park, 2-story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with 1 car garage; cozy and inviting atmosphere; granite countertops and all black appliances in kitchen; easy to maintain; peace and quiet privacy fenced backyard with nice view, and many many more...