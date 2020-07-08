All apartments in Schertz
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:40 AM

16910 Spirit Brook

16910 Spirit Brk · No Longer Available
Location

16910 Spirit Brk, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! BRAND-NEW and solid quality townhome!Right by IH-35 &1604,close to Costco, Randolph AFB, minutes to shopping centers and entertainments; Looking for a love-tender-care family to be the first to live in this brand new beautiful townhouse in Retama Park, 2-story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with 1 car garage; cozy and inviting atmosphere; granite countertops and all black appliances in kitchen; easy to maintain; peace and quiet privacy fenced backyard with nice view, and many many more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16910 Spirit Brook have any available units?
16910 Spirit Brook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
Is 16910 Spirit Brook currently offering any rent specials?
16910 Spirit Brook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16910 Spirit Brook pet-friendly?
No, 16910 Spirit Brook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 16910 Spirit Brook offer parking?
Yes, 16910 Spirit Brook offers parking.
Does 16910 Spirit Brook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16910 Spirit Brook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16910 Spirit Brook have a pool?
No, 16910 Spirit Brook does not have a pool.
Does 16910 Spirit Brook have accessible units?
No, 16910 Spirit Brook does not have accessible units.
Does 16910 Spirit Brook have units with dishwashers?
No, 16910 Spirit Brook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16910 Spirit Brook have units with air conditioning?
No, 16910 Spirit Brook does not have units with air conditioning.

