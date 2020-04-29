8114 MERCHANTS LODGE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- This stunning single story home is ready to be called home! Conveniently nestled between Boerne & San Antonio; shopping, entertainment, and restaurants are at your fingertips! Enter to find tile in all areas except bedrooms, and bathrooms have been upgraded with floating cabinets! Kitchen features an extended island allowing for breakfast area & copious counter space. The master-closet is a dream with an abundance of space! Enjoy the mature trees in your large yard under the covered patio.



