All apartments in Scenic Oaks
Find more places like 8114 MERCHANTS LODGE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scenic Oaks, TX
/
8114 MERCHANTS LODGE
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

8114 MERCHANTS LODGE

8114 Merchants Lodge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8114 Merchants Lodge, Scenic Oaks, TX 78255

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- This stunning single story home is ready to be called home! Conveniently nestled between Boerne & San Antonio; shopping, entertainment, and restaurants are at your fingertips! Enter to find tile in all areas except bedrooms, and bathrooms have been upgraded with floating cabinets! Kitchen features an extended island allowing for breakfast area & copious counter space. The master-closet is a dream with an abundance of space! Enjoy the mature trees in your large yard under the covered patio.

(RLNE5488512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8114 MERCHANTS LODGE have any available units?
8114 MERCHANTS LODGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scenic Oaks, TX.
Is 8114 MERCHANTS LODGE currently offering any rent specials?
8114 MERCHANTS LODGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8114 MERCHANTS LODGE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8114 MERCHANTS LODGE is pet friendly.
Does 8114 MERCHANTS LODGE offer parking?
No, 8114 MERCHANTS LODGE does not offer parking.
Does 8114 MERCHANTS LODGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8114 MERCHANTS LODGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8114 MERCHANTS LODGE have a pool?
No, 8114 MERCHANTS LODGE does not have a pool.
Does 8114 MERCHANTS LODGE have accessible units?
No, 8114 MERCHANTS LODGE does not have accessible units.
Does 8114 MERCHANTS LODGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8114 MERCHANTS LODGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8114 MERCHANTS LODGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8114 MERCHANTS LODGE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Castle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXHelotes, TXTimberwood Park, TX
Canyon Lake, TXKirby, TXCastroville, TXCibolo, TXKerrville, TXFredericksburg, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversityTexas Lutheran University
St Philip's CollegeSan Antonio College
St. Mary's University