26807 INTERSTATE 10

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Price includes 2 remodeled homes on 2 acres. 1 house, 3 bd, 2 bath 1500 sqft, 1 mob. cottage 3 bed 2 bath apprx 1000 sqft. Add. shop and office avail if desired for additional $. Great location on private road located behind Stone & Soil Landscape off I-10/Fair Oaks. Sit on your porch and watch deer go by or 8 min to the Rim, 12 Min to Boerne Mn st, 13 minutes to UTSA. Garden & chicken coop available to live off the land. Livestock is negotiable. Property is unrestricted so great for business too. No Cats