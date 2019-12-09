All apartments in Scenic Oaks
Find more places like 26807 INTERSTATE 10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scenic Oaks, TX
/
26807 INTERSTATE 10
Last updated December 9 2019 at 6:20 AM

26807 INTERSTATE 10

26807 Interstate 10 West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

26807 Interstate 10 West, Scenic Oaks, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Price includes 2 remodeled homes on 2 acres. 1 house, 3 bd, 2 bath 1500 sqft, 1 mob. cottage 3 bed 2 bath apprx 1000 sqft. Add. shop and office avail if desired for additional $. Great location on private road located behind Stone & Soil Landscape off I-10/Fair Oaks. Sit on your porch and watch deer go by or 8 min to the Rim, 12 Min to Boerne Mn st, 13 minutes to UTSA. Garden & chicken coop available to live off the land. Livestock is negotiable. Property is unrestricted so great for business too. No Cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26807 INTERSTATE 10 have any available units?
26807 INTERSTATE 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scenic Oaks, TX.
Is 26807 INTERSTATE 10 currently offering any rent specials?
26807 INTERSTATE 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26807 INTERSTATE 10 pet-friendly?
No, 26807 INTERSTATE 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scenic Oaks.
Does 26807 INTERSTATE 10 offer parking?
Yes, 26807 INTERSTATE 10 offers parking.
Does 26807 INTERSTATE 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26807 INTERSTATE 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26807 INTERSTATE 10 have a pool?
No, 26807 INTERSTATE 10 does not have a pool.
Does 26807 INTERSTATE 10 have accessible units?
No, 26807 INTERSTATE 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 26807 INTERSTATE 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 26807 INTERSTATE 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26807 INTERSTATE 10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 26807 INTERSTATE 10 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXHelotes, TXTimberwood Park, TX
Lakehills, TXCanyon Lake, TXOlmos Park, TXCibolo, TXKerrville, TXHondo, TXFredericksburg, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University