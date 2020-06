Amenities

One Story in a private gated community, amazing location just off I-10. 3 bed rooms plus a study, great large kitchen 2nd study area, gas range, refrigerator included. Built in desk in kitchen. Covered patio. Master Bath with large walk-in shower, two sinks. This home is clean as a whistle. Tenant must maintain salt in water softener. Front and back yard maintenance included in rent.