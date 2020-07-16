Apartment List
115 Apartments for rent in Saginaw, TX with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
9 Units Available
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd, Saginaw, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
919 sqft
Welcome to Ashton Apartment Homes! Our quaint community offers the best of Saginaw, TX living.
Results within 1 mile of Saginaw
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
17 Units Available
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-820 and I-35W. Easy to access from Downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a picnic area and fitness center. Each apartment features a balcony or patio, coffered ceilings, and faux wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:37 AM
3 Units Available
Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Northwood
4301 Weber St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$758
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Explore Northwood Apartments today and find your next place to call home. We offer a gated, pet friendly community located just north of vibrant Fort Worth, TX.
Results within 5 miles of Saginaw
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
43 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,101
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
60 Units Available
Quail Grove
Alleia Presidio
2028 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,243
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,111
1471 sqft
We’re proud to offer luxury one, two, and three bedroom apartments with a variety of modern interior finishes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
32 Units Available
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$1,040
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1092 sqft
Live in the height of luxury at The Grand on Beach. Our premier apartment community has an ideal North Fort Worth location near the Fossil Creek neighborhood which sits on over 1,000 acres and the popular, master-planned community of Alliance, Texas.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
53 Units Available
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1575 sqft
Located in Uptown, at the bay of Trinity River, and minutes away from Downtown, Kelley at Samuels Ave brings you the lavish lifestyle you’ve been waiting for! Our stunning collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, TX takes
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
$
83 Units Available
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tacara Village in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
130 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1185 sqft
Presidio at River East offers a Modern Hill Country living experience with a convenient location just 5 minutes from downtown Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
39 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,155
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1126 sqft
Only minutes from Downtown Fort Worth. Property has two pools, a hot tub, 24-hour gym, and garage parking. Recently renovated units include a patio or balcony, fireplaces, and washer/dryer hookups. I-35 just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
204 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,163
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,976
1582 sqft
You can't go wrong choosing any of our three-bedroom villas or one and two-bedroom apartments to call home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
28 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1324 sqft
Excellent location off of I-35W, and next to the Golf Club at Fossil Creek. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community has BBQ grills, parking, pool table, pool and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
13 Units Available
Linwood
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,386
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1221 sqft
Luxury apartments in Fort Worth designed for those seeking a relaxed and sophisticated experience with close proximity to the West 7th neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 09:55 PM
34 Units Available
Alliance Gateway
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1423 sqft
Situated in Alliance Town Center for easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Apartments feature kitchens with pantries and bathrooms with oversized garden tubs. On-site strength and cardio center, coffee bar and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
38 Units Available
Cultural District
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,340
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1276 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Place yourself in the epicenter of Fort Worth's most desirable new neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
17 Units Available
Summerfields
Cortland North Beach
7000 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
967 sqft
Recently renovated homes with extra storage and granite counters. Plenty of community offerings, including a coffee bar, gym, and grilling station. Close to Arcadia Trail Park. Easy access to I-35W.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
15 Units Available
Summerfields
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1231 sqft
Situated amidst pristine landscaping is where you’ll find Northpoint Villas Luxury Apartment Homes. Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home with our one, two, and three bedroom homes in Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
37 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$985
761 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1207 sqft
Our brand new community consists of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes. The Union at River East offers nine gorgeous live-work homes which can be operated as both a home and a business with its own personal store front access.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
20 Units Available
Fossil Park
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,056
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1486 sqft
This property's proximity to I-35 means resident can enjoy the best Fort Worth has to offer. Amenities include a game room, pool, coffee bar and gym. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
17 Units Available
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,156
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,411
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1231 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
28 Units Available
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$942
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1257 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,131
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1157 sqft
LEED Silver certified community. Gorgeous swimming pool with sun shelf, cabana and grills. Nine-foot ceilings and arched doorways, open living space. Less than a mile to Sundance Square.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 11:00 PM
$
27 Units Available
Fossil
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:35 AM
21 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1390 sqft
Lake Pointe is located in the prestigious Fossil Creek area of North Fort Worth with lake and golf course views on the beautiful and highly rated Golf Club at Fossil Creek. We are minutes away from shopping, business, entertainment and more.
City Guide for Saginaw, TX

Saginaw is an Ojibwe Indian word that means "to flow out," but when it comes to Saginaw, TX, there are a lot more people flowing into the area than out of it!

This Fort Worth suburb has been growing like crazy for the past 10 to 20 years. However, that doesn't mean it's lacking in history. This little 'burb was a town in its own right and settled before the Civil War as an agricultural community where three railroad lines met. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Saginaw, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Saginaw renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

