/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:26 PM
135 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Saginaw, TX
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
9 Units Available
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd, Saginaw, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
919 sqft
Welcome to Ashton Apartment Homes! Our quaint community offers the best of Saginaw, TX living.
Results within 1 mile of Saginaw
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
18 Units Available
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1157 sqft
Just off I-820 and I-35W. Easy to access from Downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a picnic area and fitness center. Each apartment features a balcony or patio, coffered ceilings, and faux wood plank flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Saginaw
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
17 Units Available
Summerfields
Cortland North Beach
7000 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
967 sqft
Recently renovated homes with extra storage and granite counters. Plenty of community offerings, including a coffee bar, gym, and grilling station. Close to Arcadia Trail Park. Easy access to I-35W.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
43 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
60 Units Available
Quail Grove
Alleia Presidio
2028 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1165 sqft
We’re proud to offer luxury one, two, and three bedroom apartments with a variety of modern interior finishes.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
15 Units Available
Summerfields
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1117 sqft
Situated amidst pristine landscaping is where you’ll find Northpoint Villas Luxury Apartment Homes. Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home with our one, two, and three bedroom homes in Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
38 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1207 sqft
Our brand new community consists of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes. The Union at River East offers nine gorgeous live-work homes which can be operated as both a home and a business with its own personal store front access.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
20 Units Available
Fossil Park
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1195 sqft
This property's proximity to I-35 means resident can enjoy the best Fort Worth has to offer. Amenities include a game room, pool, coffee bar and gym. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
37 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1176 sqft
New homes that come fully furnished. Residents get access to a gym and pool. Close to I-35W. Near Riverside Park and Martin House Brewing Company. Within minutes of downtown Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
17 Units Available
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1231 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
12 Units Available
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1157 sqft
LEED Silver certified community. Gorgeous swimming pool with sun shelf, cabana and grills. Nine-foot ceilings and arched doorways, open living space. Less than a mile to Sundance Square.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:01 PM
$
28 Units Available
Fossil
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1100 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
21 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1210 sqft
Lake Pointe is located in the prestigious Fossil Creek area of North Fort Worth with lake and golf course views on the beautiful and highly rated Golf Club at Fossil Creek. We are minutes away from shopping, business, entertainment and more.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
25 Units Available
Northbrook
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1010 sqft
Just moments from I-35 and the great dining and shopping that comes along with it, this community offers residents a gym, hot tub, coffee bar and volleyball court. Beautiful stainless steel appliances in unit.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
36 Units Available
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1101 sqft
Luxury community features a spa, cyber cafe, fitness center with free weights and two pet parks. Enjoy the beach volleyball court and clubhouse, too! Great location close to shops and dining.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
204 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1198 sqft
You can't go wrong choosing any of our three-bedroom villas or one and two-bedroom apartments to call home.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
27 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1115 sqft
Excellent location off of I-35W, and next to the Golf Club at Fossil Creek. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community has BBQ grills, parking, pool table, pool and trash valet.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
7 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1288 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 01:35 PM
37 Units Available
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1108 sqft
Residents can enjoy beautiful prairie views and easy access to shopping and dining at Alliance Town Center. Pet-friendly property features coffee bar, gym, and game room. Units are smoke-free and have washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:01 PM
15 Units Available
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1059 sqft
Beautiful community with lavish resort-like pool, clubhouse, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Modern interiors with all-black appliances, incredible views and open floor plans. Minutes from Lake Worth.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 07:01 PM
19 Units Available
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1007 sqft
North of Forth Worth near Keller, Republic Park Vista is sure to wow residents, from the in-unit laundry and hardwood floors to the car wash area and 24-hr gym. Near I-35W and I-820.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
$
82 Units Available
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1302 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tacara Village in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 PM
40 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1073 sqft
Sparkling pool capped by fountain. Fitness center with free weights, direct access to jogging trail. Wheelchair access. Open kitchens with breakfast bars. Less than a mile to I-35/North Freeway.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
6 Units Available
Shady Oaks Manor
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1085 sqft
Located just off 820 with views of Lake Worth. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with chef kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, faux-wood flooring and giant closets.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX