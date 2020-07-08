All apartments in Saginaw
904 Chestnut Lane
Last updated February 6 2020 at 7:09 PM

904 Chestnut Lane

904 Chestnut Way · No Longer Available
Location

904 Chestnut Way, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, gas top stove and a kitchen island! The master bedroom has a private bathroom with dual vanity sinks, walk in shower and garden tub! Spacious fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. We are only accepting a 6 month lease for this property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Chestnut Lane have any available units?
904 Chestnut Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 904 Chestnut Lane have?
Some of 904 Chestnut Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Chestnut Lane currently offering any rent specials?
904 Chestnut Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Chestnut Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Chestnut Lane is pet friendly.
Does 904 Chestnut Lane offer parking?
Yes, 904 Chestnut Lane offers parking.
Does 904 Chestnut Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Chestnut Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Chestnut Lane have a pool?
No, 904 Chestnut Lane does not have a pool.
Does 904 Chestnut Lane have accessible units?
No, 904 Chestnut Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Chestnut Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Chestnut Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Chestnut Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Chestnut Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

