904 Chestnut Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, gas top stove and a kitchen island! The master bedroom has a private bathroom with dual vanity sinks, walk in shower and garden tub! Spacious fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. We are only accepting a 6 month lease for this property.

