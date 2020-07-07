All apartments in Saginaw
807 White Rock Street

807 White Rock St · No Longer Available
Location

807 White Rock St, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out this nice 2 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex located in Saginaw! Full size washer and dryer utility area by kitchen -small fenced backyard, 1 car garage, stainless steel appliances. Don't miss out on this roomy duplex! Small dogs allowed on case by case basis - no large or aggressive breeds - application on our website - www.jbapropertymanagement.com/vacancies. Renter's insurance required.

Rental qualification requirements:
Verifiable income 3.5 times the rent amount
Two years on same job; At least in same industry
600+ credit score
No Evictions or Broken Leases
No Criminal Convictions
Pet friendly (15 pound limit) - Dogs only

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1157099?source=marketing

You can apply on line at:
www.jbapropertymanagement.com/vacancies
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

