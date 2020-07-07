807 White Rock Street

Amenities
Check out this nice 2 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex located in Saginaw! Full size washer and dryer utility area by kitchen -small fenced backyard, 1 car garage, stainless steel appliances. Don't miss out on this roomy duplex! Small dogs allowed on case by case basis - no large or aggressive breeds - application on our website - www.jbapropertymanagement.com/vacancies. Renter's insurance required.
Rental qualification requirements:
Verifiable income 3.5 times the rent amount
Two years on same job; At least in same industry
600+ credit score
No Evictions or Broken Leases
No Criminal Convictions
Pet friendly (15 pound limit) - Dogs only
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1157099?source=marketing
You can apply on line at:
www.jbapropertymanagement.com/vacancies
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.