Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven

Lovely home with open floor plan. Updated lighting fixtures and large backyard. Home opens up to formal living and dining, leading into open kitchen with pendant lighting and bar area. Home is locally owned and managed, no large companies to go through. Listing agent is owning member of managing LLC. $50 per applicant over the age of 18. App fee may be sent via paypal. Home availabe starting June 3rd.



