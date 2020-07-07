705 Ibis Court

Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home with formal living/dining room. All new laminate plank flooring installed throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Large food pantry in kitchen. Fresh paint throughout also! Tenant responsible for landscaping and all utilities. No pets No smoking.

To view the home keep following the Rently.com ad.

If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!

I look forward to working with you.



Kelly Lawless

Frontline Property Management

0600525

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.