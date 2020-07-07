All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated January 5 2020 at 7:39 AM

705 Ibis Court

705 Ibis Court · No Longer Available
Location

705 Ibis Court, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home with formal living/dining room. All new laminate plank flooring installed throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Large food pantry in kitchen. Fresh paint throughout also! Tenant responsible for landscaping and all utilities. No pets No smoking.
To view the home keep following the Rently.com ad.
If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!
I look forward to working with you.

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Ibis Court have any available units?
705 Ibis Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
Is 705 Ibis Court currently offering any rent specials?
705 Ibis Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Ibis Court pet-friendly?
No, 705 Ibis Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 705 Ibis Court offer parking?
No, 705 Ibis Court does not offer parking.
Does 705 Ibis Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Ibis Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Ibis Court have a pool?
No, 705 Ibis Court does not have a pool.
Does 705 Ibis Court have accessible units?
No, 705 Ibis Court does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Ibis Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Ibis Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Ibis Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Ibis Court does not have units with air conditioning.

