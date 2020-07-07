All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:50 PM

628 Fox Run Trl

628 Fox Run Trail · No Longer Available
Location

628 Fox Run Trail, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Saginaw. This home features fresh paint, hardwood and laminate wood flooring, fireplace, open kitchen with pantry, walk-in closets, and much more. Hurry, this one won't last long!!

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Fox Run Trl have any available units?
628 Fox Run Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 628 Fox Run Trl have?
Some of 628 Fox Run Trl's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Fox Run Trl currently offering any rent specials?
628 Fox Run Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Fox Run Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 Fox Run Trl is pet friendly.
Does 628 Fox Run Trl offer parking?
No, 628 Fox Run Trl does not offer parking.
Does 628 Fox Run Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Fox Run Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Fox Run Trl have a pool?
No, 628 Fox Run Trl does not have a pool.
Does 628 Fox Run Trl have accessible units?
No, 628 Fox Run Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Fox Run Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 Fox Run Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 628 Fox Run Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 Fox Run Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

