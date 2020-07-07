628 Fox Run Trl

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Saginaw. This home features fresh paint, hardwood and laminate wood flooring, fireplace, open kitchen with pantry, walk-in closets, and much more. Hurry, this one won't last long!!



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com.