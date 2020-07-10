All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated June 4 2019 at 8:55 PM

628 Bluejay Drive

628 Bluejay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

628 Bluejay Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bedroom 2bath home in Heather Ridge Estates. Large wrap around kitchen with oversized breakfast bar and updated countertops. Neutral laminate flooring through out, no carpet. Master suite has a garden tub, dual sinks and a walk in closet. Large private yard with a patio is excellent for entertaining. This is a pet friendly property.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Bluejay Drive have any available units?
628 Bluejay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 628 Bluejay Drive have?
Some of 628 Bluejay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Bluejay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
628 Bluejay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Bluejay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 Bluejay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 628 Bluejay Drive offer parking?
No, 628 Bluejay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 628 Bluejay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Bluejay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Bluejay Drive have a pool?
No, 628 Bluejay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 628 Bluejay Drive have accessible units?
No, 628 Bluejay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Bluejay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 Bluejay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 628 Bluejay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 Bluejay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

